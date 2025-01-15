Laughter Chefs Fame Arjun Bijlani’s Mother Hospitalized, Shifted to ICU

This day turns out to be the toughest one for popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani as his mother’s deteriorating health condition has raised concerns. A couple of days back, Laughter Chefs actor’s mother hospitalized in Mumbai. Now, due to her deteriorating health condition, she has been shifted to the ICU at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Arjun’s mother has been shifted to ICU after her oxygen level dropped severely. Her critical health condition has left the family in shock. As per News 18 reports, Arjun said, “My mom is in the ICU as her oxygen levels have dropped. I just want her to get better soon, “sharing about his mother’s health update.

Yesterday, Arjun shared a photo with his mother from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, and the mother-son duo looked cute. In the caption, he dropped a red heart, expressing his love for his mother.

Recently, Arjun posted a video from the hospital to his Instagram story, showcasing himself holding his mother’s hand and adoring her, hinting at her recovery. However, there is no further update about the same. Still, we hope and pray that Arjun’s mother may recover soon.

In addition, Arjun’s wife, Neha Swami, and son, Ayaan, were also reportedly sick. The family has been facing issues since returning from their New Year celebrations.

According to the reports, Arjun is spending more time in the hospital and ensuring his mother gets the best possible medical care.

We wish her a speedy recovery!