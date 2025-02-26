Laughter Chefs S2 Abhishek Kumar’s Mother Gets Emotional As He Wins Golden Star

COLORS‘ ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment‘ is known for its fiery food battles and non-stop laughter, but this time, it is a moment straight from the heart. With the Bollywood Night theme in full swing, contestants step into the kitchen dressed as iconic Bollywood characters, bringing the perfect mix of drama, style, and entertainment. But amid all the glitz and glam, the episode takes an emotional turn that leaves everyone moved.

Abhishek Kumar, one of the show’s toughest competitors, reflected on a moment that meant more than just winning. When he earned a golden star from Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, his mother’s reaction made it unforgettable, as she teared up instantly. As Abhishek shared his story, the moment resonated deeply with host Bharti Singh. She couldn’t help but relate as a mother, expressing how even the smallest things her son Gola does fill her with pride, “I totally get how your mom feels! When Gola makes a drawing, no matter how silly, I feel like it’s a masterpiece. A mother sees the best in everything her child does. That’s just how it is.”

Sharing his emotions, Abhishek Kumar says, “Winning a golden star was special, but what made it unforgettable was my mom’s reaction. The moment she heard the news, she had happy tears. Even now, whenever she talks about it, I can see that same pride on her face. This wasn’t just my victory; it was hers, too. When Bharti shared that she feels the same pride for her son, it truly touched my heart. That moment made me want to cook even better, not just for myself, but for her to see that joy in her eyes again and again.”

Watch the latest season of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ Co-powered by Rajdhani Besan, Envy Perfumes, Pour Home Air Fresheners, India Gate Basmati Rice, Berger Paints Finolex Cables and Sprite, Special Partner – Catch Masala and Vikram Elaichi Tea every Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS!