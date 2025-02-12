Abhishek Kumar teases Rahul Vaidya for being ‘stuck’ with Rubina Dilaik in Laughter Chefs Season 2

Laughter Chefs Season 2 continues to entertain with lighthearted banter among participants. In a recent episode, Abhishek Kumar playfully teased Rahul Vaidya about being paired with Rubina Dilaik. While preparing a dish, Dilaik engaged in friendly teasing with Kumar and Samarth Jurel, questioning if their names were written on the ingredients. She followed up with a one-liner in Hindi that included a subtle expletive. Kumar responded with wordplay on the same phrase, leading to laughter among those present.

Kumar did not stop there. He teased Dilaik, stating that he no longer minded her presence at their table after witnessing Vaidya’s situation. He then directed his humor toward Vaidya, questioning his condition despite earning a star in the challenge. He remarked that it might be better not to receive a star at all. The exchange took place in a lighthearted manner, aligning with the theme of the show.

View Instagram Post 1: Abhishek Kumar teases Rahul Vaidya for being 'stuck' with Rubina Dilaik in Laughter Chefs Season 2

Laughter Chefs Season 2 features a mix of returning and new participants. Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Rahul Vaidya, and Kashmera Shah have returned, while Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Rubina Dilaik have joined as new contestants. The season continues to showcase friendly interactions, humorous exchanges, and cooking challenges.

With each episode, the participants bring new moments of laughter. The format blends comedy with culinary tasks, leading to fun conversations and unexpected exchanges. As the season progresses, viewers can expect more interactions that keep the atmosphere engaging.