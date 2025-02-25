Bollywood Tadka at Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, From Shah Rukh Khan’s Romance to Salman Khan’s Radhe Swag

The catchphrase of COLORS’ ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ – ‘gas, lighter, action!’ is spiced up with Bollywood tadka! The comedy and culinary crossover transforms into a filmy extravaganza as India’s favourite celebrities step into the shoes of iconic movie characters. Host Bharti Singh sets the stage on fire, making a grand entry as Gangubai Kathiawadi with a powerful Dholida performance, setting the perfect tone for a night of drama, dialogues, and delicious chaos.

Abhishek Kumar charms as Mohabbatein’s Shah Rukh Khan, while Samarth brings the magic of Koi Mil Gaya. Rubina dazzles as Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra, Rahul Vaidya brings his Himesh Reshammiya swag, and Vicky Jain flexes his Radhe muscles inspired by Salman Khan’s Tere Naam. While Ankita Lokhande channels the elegance of Rekha from Parineeta, Krushna roars as Agneepath’s Sanjay Dutt, and Kashmera stuns as Mr. India’s Sridevi. Surprising everyone, Abdu Rozik dons the guise of Sunny Deol, Elvish sparks hilarious mystery as Gupt’s Bobby Deol, while Sudesh Lehri has everyone in stitches as Udit Narayan. Not to mention, Mannara embraces her Jab We Met moment, proving once again why she’s her own favourite!

But no Bollywood blockbuster is complete without drama and action! The first culinary battle has chefs tackling the challenge of preparing a Baahubali Samosa. It is a one-foot samosa, judged on crispiness, even cooking, and its Punjabi masaledar stuffing (minus haldi).

The second challenge, Judwaa Momos, is all about perfect texture, vibrant colours, and synchronized twin dumplings packed with at least three veggies. As the chefs roll, stuff, and steam their way to victory, Bollywood nostalgia bubbles up with every move to cook. Find out whose cooking earns a raving review and who deals with a flop in the upcoming episode!

