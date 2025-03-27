Miley Jab Hum Tum Fame Mohit Sehgal Mourns His Father’s Demise, Pens Heartfelt Note

TV actor Mohit Sehgal, known for his stint in the hit show Miley Jab Hum Tum, is going through a rough patch in his personal life. The actor is grieving the demise of his father and shared an emotional post on his social media. Revealing the heartbreaking news with her fans and followers, he penned a heartfelt note missing his father today.

Mohit dropped a photo of himself with his father. This isn’t a usual photo, but it is very close to him. The photo shows Mohit holding his father’s hand, and it seems to be a very low moment of his life. The white strip on Mohit’s father’s hand hints that he might have been suffering from some disease. The actor didn’t reveal any specific details about when and how her father died, also because he is unable to get over the pain of losing his father.

In the caption, Mohit penned his emotions, expressing that he is missing him today. He also reflected on the other side of life and decided to heal from this pain and move on. He wrote,” Holding on to what matters most, always. Time to heal and step forward, carrying your love with me.

Miss you papa.”

Mohit Sehgal made his debut on screen with Miley Jab Hum Tum alongside Sanaya Irani. He has also appeared in shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Naagin 5, Sarojini—Ek Nahi Pehal, and others.

In his personal life, Mohit fell in love with his co-star Sanaya Irani. The duo kept their relationship private until the last day of the shoot of Miley Jab Hum Tum in 2010. The couple tied the knot in 2016, and they have been inseparable since then.