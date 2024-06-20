Reunion Time For Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Team; Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal Celebrate Gautam Hegde’s Birthday

It was Writer Gautam Hegde’s birthday and his friends and well-wishers were there to celebrate this big occasion. What fans enjoyed the most was that the team of two happening and iconic shows Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Miley Jab Hum Tum joined together for the celebration. Yes, we are talking about Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal coming together for friend Gautam Hegde’s birthday.

The mood in Hegde’s house was lit up with the friends giving him a very happening birthday. A lot of pictures have been put on Instagram which tells us the cute story of the birthday being celebrated.

Hegde’s parents are seen in the pictures and so are many yummy cakes to be cut by Hegde. Barun Sobti is seen with his wife Pashmeen and his daughter. Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are also present on the occasion.

You can check out the birthday special pictures here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Did you enjoy this reunion time for the cast of Miley Jab Hum Tum and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? You can send out your wishes for Hegde right here.