Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal enjoy a romantic Greek getaway while celebrating 15 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, have set the internet abuzz with their romantic getaway in Greece. Mohit took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture from their Greek vacation. In the photograph, the couple can be seen gazing into each other's eyes, lost in the magic of the moment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Sep,2023 13:36:42
Television’s beloved couple, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, have set the internet abuzz with their romantic getaway in Greece. The couple, who won hearts as Samrat and Gunjan in the hit TV show Miley Jab Hum Tum, recently celebrated the show’s 15th anniversary in a picture-perfect holiday destination.
Mohit took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture from their Greek vacation. In the photograph, the couple can be seen gazing into each other’s eyes, lost in the magic of the moment. What’s more, they were not just celebrating their love but were also twinning in style. Mohit donned a crisp white shirt paired with blue shorts, while Sanaya looked stunning in a white tube top and a matching blue skirt. Their outfits seamlessly blended with the white walls and the sea in the background, creating a picturesque scene.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal enjoy a romantic Greek getaway while celebrating 15 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum 854577

In his Instagram caption, Mohit Sehgal revealed the significance of their trip, saying, “Celebrating 15 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum. Soooo much to be thankful for, jet-setting our career, finding love, making friends, and above all just having the best 2.5 years of our lives. Thank you @sudhirpix #seema for such a wonderful show and making us a part of it. Thank you, Gattu @hegdeg for writing it so beautifully ❤️, and a special thank you to the audience who till date calls us Samrat and Gunjan and showers so much love on us ❤️, this show is truly special😊.”

Indeed, “Miley Jab Hum Tum” was not just a show but a significant milestone in their lives. The show, which aired in 2008, brought them together both on and off-screen. Samrat and Gunjan’s on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into real-life love, making Monaya (as they are fondly called by fans) one of the most adored couples in the Indian television industry. The show, which also featured talented actors like Arjun Bijlani, Rati Pandey, Navina Bole, Jaskaran Singh Gandhi, and Abhishek Sharma, has left an indelible mark in the hearts of its viewers.

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

