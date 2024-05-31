Glam Up Your Summer Look With Vaani Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, and Sanaya Irani’s Inspired Stylish Ensembles And Sunglasses

Vaani Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, and Sanaya Irani are talented actresses known for their unique styles and fashion sense. Glamming up your summer look with stylish ensembles and sunglasses inspired by Vaani Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, and Sanaya Irani is fantastic! Here are some tips on how to achieve their glamorous summer styles:

Vaani Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, And Sanaya Irani’s Summer-Inspired Sunglasses And Outfit Appearance-

Vaani Kapoor

The actresses looked stylish in a deep white V-neckline, sleeveless top, and light blue jeans. Vaani often chooses breezy silhouettes that are perfect for summer. To add a touch of glamour, complete your look with oversized black-shaded sunglasses. Vaani often rocks statement shades that elevate her outfits.

Ameesha Patel

Choose a vibrant three-piece set for a summer look like Ameesha. The diva opted for a sleek neon green plain top, dark blue rolled-up sleeves open button shirt, and blue shorts that are both stylish and comfortable. Add chic accessories such as statement black oversized cat-eye sunglasses to complement your outfit. Ameesha knows how to accessorize to enhance her summer look.

Sanaya Irani

The actress opted for a maroon strappy, square-necklined, flared layered mini dress for a laid-back summer look. Sanaya often chooses casual yet stylish outfits that are perfect for warm weather. Complete your look with classic square-shaped sunglasses for a touch of retro charm. Sanaya’s choice of sunglasses and red sling bag adds a cool factor to her ensemble.

By taking inspiration from Vaani Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, and Sanaya Irani, you can glam up your summer look with stylish ensembles and sunglasses that exude glamour and sophistication while keeping you cool and chic all season long