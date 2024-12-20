“Fans don’t want to see…” Ameesha Patel takes a swipe at Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma

Ameesha Patel has once again made headlines, this time for her candid remarks about playing a mother-in-law in Gadar 2. The actress, who reprised her iconic role as Sakina alongside Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh in the film, recently took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to express her mixed feelings about the character’s natural progression in the sequel.

In a tweet directed at director Anil Sharma, Ameesha wrote: “Also @Anilsharma_dir fans don’t want to see Tara Sakina as father-in-laws and mother-in-laws 😀they love their Tara being a hero and a super hero only and so do I 🩷 and wishing u the best for Vanvaas today. May u always shine 🙏🏻🩷 it’s an important day for u and I pray best for u.”

Her tweet reflects a sentiment she had previously shared about her discomfort with her character’s aging process. In Gadar 2, Ameesha’s Sakina transitions from the romantic love interest of Tara Singh in the first film to a more mature role as a mother-in-law. The shift in the character’s arc, which mirrors the passage of time, was something that the actress struggled to accept.

During the promotion of Gadar 2, Ameesha had openly admitted that she was initially hesitant to take on the mother-in-law role. Director Anil Sharma had to convince her that, as an actress, she needed to embrace the natural evolution of her character, given that her on-screen son, Jeete, had grown up and was now an adult with his own romantic storyline. Despite her reluctance, Ameesha ultimately agreed to the role, though she made it clear that she preferred the more youthful and heroic image of her character from the first film.

Sharma, in interviews, spoke about how he understood her concerns but encouraged her to see the broader picture of her character’s journey. He even compared her situation to that of legendary actress Nargis, who, despite being young, portrayed a mother in Mother India, underscoring the importance of accepting one’s evolving role as an actor.

Ameesha’s tweet, while lighthearted and playful, subtly underscores the challenges she faced in portraying an older version of Sakina. It also highlights her close bond with Anil Sharma, as she wished him the best for his new film Vanvaas, which was released on the same day. Fans of Gadar will undoubtedly resonate with Ameesha’s nostalgia for her younger, more dynamic role, while also understanding her playful nod to the complexities of on-screen aging.

Despite the behind-the-scenes tensions regarding her role in Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel has maintained a professional relationship with Anil Sharma and continues to support his work, as evidenced by her kind words for his new project.