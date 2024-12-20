Gadar Director Anil Sharma Talks About Supporting Priyanka Chopra After Her Controversial Nose Surgery

Director Anil Sharma, known for hits like Gadar, recently opened up about a personal moment in his career, recalling how he stood by Priyanka Chopra during a difficult time when the actress faced backlash over her nose surgery. In an exclusive conversation, Sharma spoke candidly about his concerns and eventual support for Priyanka as she navigated the industry’s criticism.

Sharma explained that he was initially puzzled by Priyanka’s decision to undergo the surgery, as it had sparked controversy. However, he clarified that the surgery was necessary due to health issues, particularly sinus problems, and he did not hold it against her. “I wasn’t upset with Priyanka, but I did wonder why she felt the need to go through with it. Once I understood the medical reason behind it, I fully supported her,” Sharma said. “It wasn’t her fault at all—she had health issues that needed attention.”

Sharma also praised Priyanka’s professionalism and dedication to her career. Despite the external pressures she faced, he admired her focus and clear goals. “She knows exactly what she wants and is incredibly focused. As an actress, she’s exceptional, and I have nothing but respect for her work,” he added.

Reflecting on his own journey in the industry, Sharma shared how he began his career assisting the legendary BR Chopra and recalled fun stories from the making of The Burning Train. But it was his work with Priyanka that stood out, particularly during the making of Gadar. At the time, Priyanka was banned by the industry due to the surgery, but Sharma decided to cast her anyway, seeing her potential and talent.

His decision to back Priyanka in a time when she was struggling in the industry speaks to Sharma’s character as a director who values the craft over public opinion. “Priyanka was always clear about her goals and ambitions, and I knew she was the right choice for Gadar. I’ve always believed in supporting my actors, regardless of the circumstances,” he said.