Anil Sharma responds to if Ameesha Patel will be in ‘Gadar 3’ or not

Director Anil Sharma recently confirmed that Gadar 3 is in development, with scripting currently in progress. However, speculation remains over whether Ameesha Patel will reprise her role as Sakeena, especially after the controversy surrounding Gadar 2.

During the release of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel had publicly spoken about certain issues, including alleged mismanagement on set. She claimed that some crew members faced difficulties related to payments and facilities. Her statements had sparked discussions about the working environment of the film. However, Anil Sharma had dismissed these claims, maintaining that the production was smooth.

Addressing questions about Patel’s return in Gadar 3, Sharma stated that while the script is still being developed, Gadar cannot exist without its central characters—Tara, Sakeena, and Jeete. He refrained from confirming Patel’s involvement but emphasized that he had not considered making the film without her. Sharma expressed confidence that Patel, being a smart and talented actor, would be part of the film if her schedule allowed it. He also made it clear that he had no doubts about her willingness to return.

Despite these statements, the uncertainty surrounding Patel’s role in Gadar 3 has led to speculation. Fans are eager to see if the actress will reprise her iconic role, especially after the success of Gadar 2. With the script still in progress, an official confirmation is awaited.