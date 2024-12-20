Vanvaas Review: Family Drama Weighed Down By Tonal Inconsistencies

Anil Sharma, the director of the iconic Gadar 2, returns with Vanvaas, a film steeped in familial melodrama, but one that is, unfortunately, weighed down by a narrative that lacks both coherence and emotional depth.

The film stars his son, Utkarsh Sharma, alongside Simrat Kaur, Nana Patekar, and a plethora of supporting actors, each carrying the potential to shine but stifled by a script that never quite finds its footing.

Vanvaas opens on a familiar premise. Deepak Tyagi (Nana Patekar), a retired NDRF officer living in Shimla, is celebrating his birthday with his three sons and their wives.

Despite his fading memory due to dementia, Deepak harbors a sentimental wish: to donate his house to a trust in memory of his late wife. His sons, however, disagree, eager to retain the property for their own interests. This familial conflict sets the stage for a tragedy — Deepak is abandoned by his sons, who, under the pretense of his death, leave him in the holy city of Varanasi.

Here, the film’s narrative takes a turn towards absurdity. In Varanasi, Deepak meets Veeru (Utkarsh Sharma), a petty thief who has no qualms about robbing unsuspecting tourists.

With his loyal accomplice, Pappu (Rajpal Yadav), Veeru navigates life through small cons, until he meets Meena (Simrat Kaur), a dancer with dreams of her own. The dynamics shift when Meena’s aunt, played by Ashwini Kalsekar, challenges Veeru to help Deepak return home if he wishes to marry Meena. And thus begins a peculiar journey from Varanasi to Palampur, a journey that fails to deliver the heart-warming resolution one might expect.

A tale of lost potential- on paper, the premise of Vanvaas holds promise. The idea of a dementia-stricken father embarking on an unlikely journey back to his home, with a thief as his unlikely companion, is ripe for both comedic and emotional exploration. Yet, what unfolds on screen is a shallow rendition of these themes, devoid of the sensitivity needed to connect with the audience.

Nana Patekar, known for his stellar performances, particularly in intense roles, struggles here, not due to a lack of ability, but because the screenplay fails to provide him with the emotional gravitas his character requires. Deepak’s dementia is played up for melodramatic effect, but the writing never delves deep into the psychological toll it takes on him. Instead, his condition becomes a plot device to create confusion and farcical moments, as opposed to a genuine exploration of his deteriorating mind.

Despite this, Patekar’s natural charisma still manages to shine through in limited moments, particularly in his interactions with Khushbu Sundar, who plays his wife Vimla Tyagi. The two senior actors share a certain chemistry that adds an emotional depth to the film’s otherwise superficial narrative. However, these moments are few and far between, lost in a sea of underdeveloped characters and poorly written dialogues.

Utkarsh Sharma, playing Veeru, is perhaps the film’s most enigmatic presence. Despite possessing a certain charm, he never fully inhabits his role. His portrayal of a small-time crook feels forced, as if the actor is struggling to find the right balance between comedic and dramatic tones. The film seems to demand more from him, but Sharma, though likable, does not yet have the finesse to carry such a complex character. The lack of direction in his performance further highlights the film’s struggle with tone, unable to decide whether it wants to be a lighthearted comedy or a poignant drama.

Simrat Kaur, cast as the love interest Meena, similarly falls short of making a lasting impact. Her character is one-dimensional, existing solely to propel Veeru’s arc forward, but without any real depth or development of her own. In a film that features so many potential character dynamics, Meena’s relationship with Veeru feels perfunctory, serving more as a narrative tool than an emotional anchor.

A misfire in supporting roles- The supporting cast of Vanvaas is an ensemble of capable actors — Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, Mushtaq Khan, and Manish Vadhwa — but their talents are sorely underutilized. Rajpal Yadav’s portrayal of Pappu, the quirky sidekick to Veeru, is the film’s most consistent source of comic relief. Yadav brings his trademark humor to the role, offering the audience a few much-needed chuckles amid the otherwise stilted proceedings. Yet, his character never evolves beyond the stereotypical “comic relief,” and the film’s failure to explore his potential results in his performance being little more than a fleeting distraction from the overall mediocrity.

Ashwini Kalsekar, a seasoned actress known for her strong screen presence, fares similarly. Her character, the tough aunt, is reduced to a plot contrivance, her lines feeling more like a checklist of clichés than a fleshed-out persona. Meanwhile, the three sons of Deepak — played by Hemant Kher, Kettan Singh, and Paritosh Tripathi — fail to leave an impression. Their performances are marred by overly dramatic dialogues and an almost theatrical level of overacting, which not only disrupt the narrative flow but also undermine any potential for emotional engagement.

Vanvaas suffers from a script that is both disjointed and unimaginative. The film’s attempt at blending comedy with melodrama is clumsy, leading to tonal inconsistencies that confuse the viewer.

There are moments where the narrative seems to promise a meaningful exploration of family, aging, and the complexities of human relationships, but these are quickly overshadowed by superficial humor and predictable plot twists.

The dialogue, often too contrived, fails to evoke any genuine emotional response and instead feels like an attempt to force a reaction from the audience.

Moreover, the film’s pacing is sluggish, with several scenes feeling unnecessarily stretched, contributing to an overall sense of monotony. What should be a heartwarming journey turns into an exhausting ordeal, with little to offer in terms of emotional payoff or narrative innovation.

Vanvaas is a film that never quite finds its stride. Despite a talented cast and a premise that could have lent itself to a compelling story, the execution falters at nearly every turn.

Anil Sharma, perhaps constrained by a formulaic approach, fails to craft a film that resonates emotionally or stands out as memorable. With performances that never fully ignite and a script that leans too heavily on melodrama and forced humor, Vanvaas ultimately falls flat — a disappointment for those hoping for a film that might offer both entertainment and a deeper reflection on the complexities of family and ageing.

It is a film that, much like the character of Deepak, leaves the audience wandering aimlessly, searching for a sense of purpose and connection that never quite materializes.

IWMBuzz rates it 3 stars.