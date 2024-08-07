TV News: Sanaya Irani On Mohit Sehgal’s First Impression Of Her, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Dipika Kakkar To Pranali Rathod’s First Love

What a day! There have been several developments in television, from Sanaya Irani spilling beans about her first impression on Mohit Sehgal to Pranali Rathod’s first love and more. Check out below.

1) Sanaya Irani Spills Beans On Mohit Sehgal’s First Impression Of Her

Sanaya Irani is a well-known actress in the Indian television world, majorly known for her stint in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. In a recent interview with Hautterfly, the actress revealed Mohit Sehgal’s first impression of her. She said, “He didn’t talk for at least six months. We worked opposite each other, but we used to barely talk; hi, Hello, Good morning! Because he came from Delhi, Mohit didn’t have any female friends. When he saw women, he saw different kinds, and I was like, ‘Hahaha’ and ‘Tu idhr aa aaye tu udhr aa’. If I’m sitting on a chair, there was Arjun and others were sitting together, and if I put my leg on Arjun’s leg, he would be like what is she doing.”

Sanaya Irani On Pay Parity

Sanaya talked about pay parity for her show Miley Jab Hum Tum: “Mohit made me go speak to the production house. He said absolutely not. He said we four of us should get the same amount of money. And if we all are not on the same page, I’m telling you, this show will not run without one of us.”

Further, Sanaya said, “I cannot tell how wonderful Endellmol was when I was speaking to them. I went to them and told them very honestly, I couldn’t beat around the bush or anything. I said I felt wrong, and they said okay.”

2) Shoaib Ibrahim’s Birthday Wish For Dipika Kakkar

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shoaib shared adorable photos with wifey Dipika Kakkar. The duo served ‘couple’ goals with their chemistry in the photos, making them look made for each other pair. The actress looked beautiful in a blue and golden saree, while the actor rocked his look in a white shirt and a black trouser. However, in his long caption, he penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Dipika and wrote, ”

3) Inside Sara Khan’s Birthday Bash

Sara shared a video on her Instagram handle showcasing insights from her birthday bash. Wearing a white crop top with a matching jacket, the actress rocked her look with denim, flaunting her curvy. She took her fans to her birthday bash, showcasing the glittery theme with balloons and a sparkling ‘Happy Birthday’ tag. She looked enthusiastic for her birthday.

4) Pranali Rathod’s First Love

Pranali often creates buzz as she is all set to return to small screens with the upcoming show Durga alongside Aashay Mishra. The actress reveals to her fans her first love. Those wondering who Pranali’s first love is, let us reveal: it is vada pav with spicy green chilli, as the actress mentioned in her story.