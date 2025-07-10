Pranali Rathod Sends The Cutest Birthday Wish For Her Rumored Boyfriend Aashay Mishra

Television diva Pranali Rathod, who has been winning hearts with her charm and performance currently in the show Kumkum Bhagya, has now captured attention with her sweet birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend Aashay Mishra. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a collage photo with Aashay, wishing her co-star, which has instantly sparked buzz.

The collage photo showcases Pranali and Aashay’s strong bond with each other, from behind-the-scenes moments to cozy times together. The duo looked cute in every snap, with their smiling faces and quirkiness defining their off-screen chemistry. Sharing this wholesome photo, Pranali wrote, “Happy Birthday Pingsss (with a penguin and red heart emoji).”

Aashay Mishra was Pranali Rathod’s co-star in the show Durga – Atut Prem Kahani. The duo developed a good friendship while working together, which led to speculation about their relationship; however, neither of them has confirmed it yet. Actor Aashay turns 30 years old today. He was born on 10 July 1995.

Pranali Rathod currently appears in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Akshay Bindra and Namik Paul as the male leads.

On the other hand, Aashay Mishra has appeared in shows like Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein, Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta, Tenali Rama, Pyaar Ke Papad, and others.