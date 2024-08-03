TV News: Pranali Rathod’s Upcoming Serial Update, Rahul Vaidya Buys New Car, To Ankita Lokhande’s Killing One-Shoulder Black Dress

Popular television stars are making waves on social media today, so we’ve compiled all the latest news in one spot. From Pranali Rathod’s upcoming serial update, Rahul Vaidya buys a new car, to Ankita Lokhande’s killing one-shoulder black dress, check out the latest TV news below.

1) Pranali Rathod Has Shared An Update About Her Upcoming Serial “Durga”

Taking to her Instagram post, Pranali Rathod shared a photo of herself as she poses with Indira Krishna as they both pose in a recording room, as seen that they are recording the show’s title song for the upcoming serial Durga.

2) Reem Shaikh And Jiya Shankar, Enjoy Late Night Movie Date

Taking to her Instagram post, Reem Shaikh shared photos of herself posing with Jiya Shankar. They pose for a selfie picture as they enjoy their night movie date together while having a big bucket of popcorn.

3) Rahul Vaidya Buys New Car

Taking to his Instagram post, Rahul Vaidya shared photos of himself as he welcomed a new member of his family, a brand new Range Rover car. The actress also shared a picture with his family. By sharing the posts, he wrote, “Congratulations Baby! Soo soo proud of you.”

4) Mohit Sehgal And Sanaya Irani’s Couple Goal

Taking to her Instagram post, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani shared a picture of themself as they are seen twinning in white and enjoying their morning coffee together, which makes them an ideal couple in the industry.

5) Ankita Lokhande’s Killing One-Shoulder Black Top And Pants

Television actress Ankita Lokhande shared new photos from Laughter Chefs on Instagram. She flaunts her gleaming look in an all-black one-puff full-sleeve shoulder, midriff fitted flared asymmetric hemline top paired with high-waist flared pants. She styles her look with a bun hairstyle and classy earrings, making her a fashionista.

6) Gurmeet Choudhary’s Hilarious Take On Marriage

View Instagram Post 1: TV News: Pranali Rathod's Upcoming Serial Update, Rahul Vaidya Buys New Car, To Ankita Lokhande's Killing One-Shoulder Black Dress

Taking to his Instagram post, Gurmeet Choudhary shared a video of herself as she drove a traditional auto for his wife Debina Bonnerjee on the Kolkata street, showcasing a Joru Ka Ghulam. By sharing the video, the actor added a background song, “Jab Se Huee Hai Shaadi,” which gives a hilarious take on his marriage.