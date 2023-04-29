Ravi Dubey- Sargun Mehta To Hina Khan- Rocky Jaiswal: Couples Who Fell In Love On Set

Here check out couples who fell for each other on sets, from Ravi Dubey to Sargun Mehta

In the entertainment business, many people work together. And naturally, they might build a bond as they spend most of the time together on sets, working together, and sometimes dealing with problems. But, in comparison, love can happen most unexpectedly with the unexpected person. And so the actors working together are likelier to fall for each other. Check out couples who fell for each other on sets in this article.

1) Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta

The duo met on the TV serial 12/24 Karol Bagh set. Since then, they have been together, and later, the actor proposed to Sargun on the dance reality show Nach Baliye. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the best couples in showbiz.

2) Mohit Sehgal And Sanaya Irani

Mohit and Sanaya were the cast of Miley Jan Hum Tum. The couple dated for years before getting hitched together for life. They are called Monaya by their fans.

3) Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi and Karan were the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. The duo fell for each other on the show, and since then, they have been inseparable and always make it to the headlines.

4) Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya

Divya and Vivek met on the sets of the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. And soon they fell in love. Later they tied the knot on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

5) Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan met Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as he was the supervising producer. They became a newsmaker when Rocky Jaiswal proposed to Hina Khan in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

