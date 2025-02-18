Exclusive: After Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Swati Shah to feature in Studio LSD’s Sun Neo show

Seasoned actress Swati Shah who was last seen in the towering role of Kadambari Vishwanath Trivedi in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, has bagged her next role on TV. She will again join the family of Prateek Sharma’s banner Studio LSD for their new show which will launch soon on Sun Neo.

As we know, Swati was known for her loving motherly avatar in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which later turned into the ghastly lead negative role. Swati’s other projects include Beyhadh, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Durga – Mata Ki Chaiya, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report exclusively on the new show of Studio LSD on Sun Neo, which is the Hindi entertainment channel of Sun Network. We wrote about Savi Thakur and Eshaa Pathak playing the lead roles. Savi has done shows like Namah, Laal Banarasi, while Eshaa played the lead in Anokhaa Bandhan. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Savi Thakur and Eshaa Pathak to play leads in Studio LSD’s new show for Sun Neo

Now we hear that Swati will be back to playing a challenging mother’s role again in the show. Of course, as with every character of hers, this will be different to her earlier ones.

As per a reliable source, “Swati will play the matriarch of the Bundela family, and will play the mother of the male lead.”

When contacted, Swati confirmed the news to us but did not want to get into details.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.