Exclusive: Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan fame child actors Reeza Choudhary and Shaurya Vijayvargiya to enter Colors’ Suman Indori

Colors’ show Suman Indori will see a leap happening soon!! The time jump taken in the storyline will be 4 years. The show produced by Studio LSD is at the crucial phase wherein finally, Teerth Mittal (Zain Imam) confessed his love for Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) after she removed his bullet and saved his life. We saw Teerth saving Suman’s life by taking the bullet on him.

Now, the show will take a four-year leap wherein a fresh story will be seen. It will be interesting to see how Teerth and Suman’s lives have moved on after the leap.

We at IWMBuzz.com have got the exclusive news of a few child actors being roped into the show in the post-leap phase. Child actors Reeza Choudhary and Shaurya Vijayvargiya will enter the show.

Reeza and Shaurya were part of the cast of Studio LSD’s popular show Pyar Ka Pehla Nam Radha Mohan which starred Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles. Reeza played the role of Gungun while Shaurya played the role of Manan in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Though there is not much clarity on the roles the child actors will play, it is to be seen how these new inclusions in the cast set pace for the new story.

We buzzed the child actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.