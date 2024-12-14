Exclusive: Rohit Choudhary joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony show

Actor Rohit Choudhary who has featured in TV shows Naagin, Kundali Bhagya, Qayamat Ki Raat, Divya Drishti, Brahmarakshas 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Swaran Ghar, Bekaboo, Dalchini, Deewani etc, has bagged yet another promising role in Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming Sony TV show. The show is slated to be a mature love story.

The yet-untitled show will see Rohit playing a very significant cameo role, is what we have heard at IWMBuzz.com. As we know, the show will bring back the onscreen Jodi of Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi. They were the hit pair for the successful show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about Divyangana Jain playing the negative lead in the show. We also wrote about Rishi Deshmukh and Yash Pandit being in the show. If you have not read our stories, you can check it here.

We now hear of Rohit Choudhary playing a significant cameo role, and will be of great impact in the story plot.

We buzzed Rohit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.