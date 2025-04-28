Exclusive: Sapna Thakur joins the cast of Sony TV’s Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Actress Sapna Thakur who has portrayed challenging roles in TV shows Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kyun Rishton Mein Khatti Bhatti, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul etc, will join the cast of the upcoming historical show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, coming soon on Sony TV. The show, produced by Contiloe Pictures, has the cast of Ronit Roy, playing the role of Prithviraj’s father, Someshvar Chauhan.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of things, reporting more about the stellar cast who has got on board the show. We wrote exclusively about child actors UV Savaliya, Riddhi Sharma, Akshay Anand, Rumi Khan being roped in for the show. The Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan promo showed Ronit Roy returning to television after a long time. Ronit Roy plays the pivotal role of Someshvar Chauhan, father of Prithviraj Chauhan. As reports in the media state, actress Tejaswini Kolhapure, Anuja Sathe and Avinesh Rekhi are part of the project.

Exclusive: Akshay Anand joins the cast of Sony TV’s Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Exclusive: Child actor UV Savaliya and Riddhi Sharma join the cast of Sony TV’s historical Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

We now hear of Sapna Thakur playing a vital role in the show.

We buzzed Sapna, but did not get through with a comment.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.