Exclusive: Senior actor Somesh Agarwal joins the cast of Colors' Chaand Jalne Laga

Senior actor Somesh Agarwal who is even today known for his character of Kundu in DD National’s yester-year gem Nukkad, will be seen in Colors’ next. The thespian actor who is known for his performances in Bollywood and TV, will be part of the cast of Colors’ new show, Chaand Jalne Laga, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

Somesh who is known for his performances in films Paheli, Bhoothnath, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? etc, will play a part in the main family of the show.

As we know, Chaand Jalne Laga will be a fiery love tale featuring Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann. As we can see via the promo, this happens to be a very emotional love story of two childhood sweethearts, who struggle in life after they get separated by destiny’s cruel game. The promo is quite intense in flavour and texture. It gives a clear indication of the viewers getting to see a breezy yet intense love tale. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann, Praneet Bhatt, Krish Chugh, Nasirr Khan, Sorab Bedi being part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

We now hear of senior artist Somesh Agarwal playing an integral role in the show. He was last seen in Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Albelaa.

