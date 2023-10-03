Television | News

Exclusive: Senior actor Somesh Agarwal joins the cast of Colors' Chaand Jalne Laga

Senior actor Somesh Agarwal of Nukkad fame, will be seen in Colors' new show Chaand Jalne Laga. This show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Swastik Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Oct,2023 11:36:53
Exclusive: Senior actor Somesh Agarwal joins the cast of Colors' Chaand Jalne Laga 857632

Senior actor Somesh Agarwal who is even today known for his character of Kundu in DD National’s yester-year gem Nukkad, will be seen in Colors’ next. The thespian actor who is known for his performances in Bollywood and TV, will be part of the cast of Colors’ new show, Chaand Jalne Laga, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

Somesh who is known for his performances in films Paheli, Bhoothnath, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? etc, will play a part in the main family of the show.

As we know, Chaand Jalne Laga will be a fiery love tale featuring Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann. As we can see via the promo, this happens to be a very emotional love story of two childhood sweethearts, who struggle in life after they get separated by destiny’s cruel game. The promo is quite intense in flavour and texture. It gives a clear indication of the viewers getting to see a breezy yet intense love tale. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann, Praneet Bhatt, Krish Chugh, Nasirr Khan, Sorab Bedi being part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions’ Chand Jalne Laga for Colors? 

Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play the lead opposite Vishal Aditya Singh in Swastik Productions’ Colors show Chand Jalne Laga? 

We now hear of senior artist Somesh Agarwal playing an integral role in the show. He was last seen in Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Albelaa.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

My definition of fitness is maintaining good health: Rahul Sharma 857625
My definition of fitness is maintaining good health: Rahul Sharma
Exclusive: Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj in talks for Triangle Film Company's Star Bharat show 857029
Exclusive: Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj in talks for Triangle Film Company’s Star Bharat show
It was a tremendous learning experience shooting for Bae-Dard: Aniruddh Roy 857005
It was a tremendous learning experience shooting for Bae-Dard: Aniruddh Roy
Auto Draft 856957
Marriage is a huge responsibility: Shreya Dave
Exclusive: Ritik Ghanshani roped in for Jio Studios’ Laal Batti 856948
Exclusive: Ritik Ghanshani roped in for Jio Studios’ Laal Batti
Love to me means friendship and companionship: Nikki Sharma 856923
Love to me means friendship and companionship: Nikki Sharma

Latest Stories

TEASER RELEASE: NIKHIL MAHAJAN DIRECTED 'RAAVSAAHEB' – A GAME-CHANGING ENVIRONMENTAL THRILLER" 857633
TEASER RELEASE: NIKHIL MAHAJAN DIRECTED ‘RAAVSAAHEB’ – A GAME-CHANGING ENVIRONMENTAL THRILLER”
Party Wear Sarees: Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai & Deepika Padukone’s classic picks [Photos] 857630
Party Wear Sarees: Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai & Deepika Padukone’s classic picks [Photos]
Build your silk saree quotient like Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur & Ananya Panday 857553
Build your silk saree quotient like Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur & Ananya Panday
Flex your sarees swag with these blouse back designs: Cues from Srinidhi Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna 857463
Flex your sarees swag with these blouse back designs: Cues from Srinidhi Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna
Wedding Hairstyles 101: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Parineeti Chopra’s styling tips 857577
Wedding Hairstyles 101: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Parineeti Chopra’s styling tips
Trendy kurti neck designs: Sunidhi Chauhan, Monali Thakur and Shreya Ghosal’s picks 857591
Trendy kurti neck designs: Sunidhi Chauhan, Monali Thakur and Shreya Ghosal’s picks
Read Latest News