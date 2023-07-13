ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions' Chand Jalne Laga for Colors?

Vishal Aditya Singh is being considered and will most likely play the male lead in Swastik Productions' new show for Colors, titled Chand Jalne Laga. Read this news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jul,2023 14:34:42
Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions' Chand Jalne Laga for Colors? 833372

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh who was last seen in Atrangii’s Parashuram is in all likelihood to play the leading man in Colors’ next. Yes, Colors which has recently launched shows like Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Tandav and Neerja: Ek Nayi Pehchaan, will soon work towards the launch of its Swastik Productions show, which will be a love tale titled Chand Jalne Laga.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about versatile actress Sayantani Ghosh being in talks to play a key role in the show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh approached for Swastik Productions’ love tale for Colors, Chand Jalne Laga 

We now hear of Vishal Aditya Singh being considered to play the male lead. Reports are rife in the media about actress Niyati Fatnani playing the female lead.

As per a reliable source, “If all goes well, it will be Vishal Aditya Singh and Niyati Fatnani playing the leads in Chand Jalne Laga. However, the locking-up process is not over yet. ”

We buzzed Vishal but did not hear from him.

Vishal is known for his TV shows Chandragupta Maurya, Begusarai, Chandrakanta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Bigg Boss etc.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not hear from them till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Sayandeep Sengupta to be a part of SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 833370
Exclusive: Sayandeep Sengupta to be a part of SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets to know of Alia being Nehmat's daughter 833275
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets to know of Alia being Nehmat’s daughter
Exclusive: Sanchita Ugale to enter Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya 833256
Exclusive: Sanchita Ugale to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Exclusive: Rohit Choudhary to enter Bekaboo: Ishq E Anjaam 833246
Exclusive: Rohit Choudhary to enter Bekaboo: Ishq E Anjaam
Exclusive: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey fame Manan Joshi bags lead role in Dangal's Mann Ati Sundar 833154
Exclusive: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey fame Manan Joshi bags lead role in Dangal’s Mann Ati Sundar
I am glad that I got this opportunity to get out of my comfort zone: Vihan V Verma on his role in Swaraj 833119
I am glad that I got this opportunity to get out of my comfort zone: Vihan V Verma on his role in Swaraj
Latest Stories
Tejas: Actor Mayank Madhur takes legal action against Kangana Ranaut and makers for non-payment 833305
Tejas: Actor Mayank Madhur takes legal action against Kangana Ranaut and makers for non-payment
SRK surprises fans by dropping the first poster of Jawan at the end of the #AskSRK session. 833341
SRK surprises fans by dropping the first poster of Jawan at the end of the #AskSRK session.
Bawaal: Varun Dhawan didn’t speak to Janhvi Kapoor on the first month of shoot on purpose 833298
Bawaal: Varun Dhawan didn’t speak to Janhvi Kapoor on the first month of shoot on purpose
"I was glad I could bring my parents' dream to life in a unique way" says Bhagya Lakshmi fame Mohit Malhotra 833330
“I was glad I could bring my parents’ dream to life in a unique way” says Bhagya Lakshmi fame Mohit Malhotra
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie knows the shocking truth 833328
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie knows the shocking truth
Karan Suchak from the show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' on Star Bharat spills beans on his love for bike rides and Wishlist with his admirers 833321
Karan Suchak from the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ on Star Bharat spills beans on his love for bike rides and Wishlist with his admirers
Read Latest News