Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions' Chand Jalne Laga for Colors?

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh who was last seen in Atrangii’s Parashuram is in all likelihood to play the leading man in Colors’ next. Yes, Colors which has recently launched shows like Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Tandav and Neerja: Ek Nayi Pehchaan, will soon work towards the launch of its Swastik Productions show, which will be a love tale titled Chand Jalne Laga.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about versatile actress Sayantani Ghosh being in talks to play a key role in the show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh approached for Swastik Productions’ love tale for Colors, Chand Jalne Laga

We now hear of Vishal Aditya Singh being considered to play the male lead. Reports are rife in the media about actress Niyati Fatnani playing the female lead.

As per a reliable source, “If all goes well, it will be Vishal Aditya Singh and Niyati Fatnani playing the leads in Chand Jalne Laga. However, the locking-up process is not over yet. ”

We buzzed Vishal but did not hear from him.

Vishal is known for his TV shows Chandragupta Maurya, Begusarai, Chandrakanta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Bigg Boss etc.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not hear from them till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.