Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh approached for Swastik Productions' love tale for Colors, Chand Jalne Laga

Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has been at the helm of launches and starts of new shows on television. Recently, Swastik Productions came up with Vanshaj for Sony SAB, which deals with a contemporary tale of Mahabharat. The production house also has its ongoing show on Sony TV, Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. The mythological show for Colors, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav is also doing well with the masses. Now the news is that Swastik Productions is coming up with a new show, this time a love story tale for Colors. Tentatively titled Chand Jalne Laga, the show is said to have a very interesting storyline.

We hear that Sayantani Ghosh the talented and versatile actress who has excelled in all the genres and roles possible on TV, is being considered for a meaty role. Sayantani who is known for her portrayals in shows Mahabharat, Gustakh Dil, Singhasan Battisi, Sasural Simar Ka, Santoshi Maa, Naagin 4, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, Jai Hanuman – Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo, we hear is keen on taking up this role. The channel and makers too are eager to rope her in.

We buzzed Sayantani but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

