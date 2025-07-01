I approach every new project with the curiosity of a newcomer and the discipline of a veteran: Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia, the immensely popular actor renowned for his dynamic and diverse range of leading roles throughout his career, is making a compelling return to television. This time, he steps into the shoes of Yug Sinha, a sharp and charismatic lawyer, in the show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, produced by the talented duo Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar under the Full House Media banner for Sony SAB. This role marks a departure from his previous characters, allowing Shabir to showcase his versatility and depth as an actor. With his natural charm and refined portrayal, he is set to captivate audiences once again, bringing a fresh and engaging energy to this new character.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Shabir talks about his love for the camera, his role of Yug Sinha and the process by which he approaches any new project.

I have been blessed with scripts that had heart and characters with soul.

How does it feel to be back on the set of a TV show?

It feels like coming home. The energy, the chaos, the camera—it is where I belong.

What are the traits of Yug Sinha that you like to take home with you?

Yug’s resilience and emotional depth stay with me. He listens more than he reacts—and that is a trait I have started valuing in my own life too.

You have always been a part of shows that have great characterisations and story plots. What do you have to say about it?

I have been blessed with scripts that had heart and characters with soul. I always look for stories that have something to say—and stay.

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is a rollercoaster of emotions with a modern heartbeat.

What do you think is the right formula to create a successful show?

A great team, honest storytelling, and characters that feel real. And of course—a little bit of magic!

Have you ever thought of creating anything of your own with the kind of experience you have?

Yes, absolutely! I do have a few ideas simmering. Someday soon, I hope to take that leap.

You have had oodles of experience as an actor. Is there anything that you always do whenever you start a new project?

I unlearn. Every new project is a clean slate. I try to approach it with the curiosity of a newcomer and the discipline of a veteran.

A scene is lit, especially when you create the magic with your leading lady onscreen. How does it feel to be complimented this way? Explain the process.

It is always flattering, but it is a team effort. That spark happens when both actors are present, listening, and just flowing with the moment.

How is it working with Ashi Singh?

Ashi is full of life and extremely dedicated. Working with her is effortless and always fun.

How would you describe the USP of Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil?

It is a rollercoaster of emotions with a modern heartbeat. The story feels fresh, yet familiar—like love in a new language.

You like to be off the limelight when you are with your family. Tell us about life with them?

Family is my grounding force. With them, I am just dad, husband, son—not an actor. That balance is everything to me.

The scenes of yours with Supriya Shuklaji simply melt the viewers’ hearts. Tell us about the magic of shooting with her?

Supriyaji is a pookie. Just being in a scene with her elevates everything. There is so much grace in how she brings warmth to every moment.

Shows on TV are being closed within a short time. What is the perfect prescription that one can get to salvage the situation?

We need patience and belief in storytelling. If we can bring appointment viewing with quality content, the audience will stay loyal.

What do you have to tell your fans?

Just a big, heartfelt thank you! You have stood by me through every role, every twist. I am here because of your love—and I hope to keep earning it.