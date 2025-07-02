Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Alas!! Adit’s gatecrashing to not help; Mangal and Kapil to get engaged?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being forced to kill her own judgemental call and go against her mind and heart, and agree to marry Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). As we know, she has been time and again been blackmailed emotionally by her sick mother Shanti. Every time Mangal has raised her voice to the decision of marriage, Shanti has fallen ill which has forced Mangal to accept her mother’s decision and move on in life.

Now, the story is headed to the big engagement drama in Mangal Lakshmi which will be a one-hour special episode. The captivating engagement promo has loyal viewers wondering in intrigue as to whether the engagement will take place or not!! The promo shows an inebriated Adit (Naman Shaw) not able to resist the fact of Mangal moving on in life and gatecrashing the event to create chaos. The promo shows Adit directly attacking Kapil and trying to stop the moment.

Well, the suspense is too huge to hold, isn’t it? Well, we hear that even though Adit will create a scene at the engagement, Mangal will ultimately get engaged to Kapil.

OMG!!

What next for Mangal and Adit? Are you all glued to this big drama?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.