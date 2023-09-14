Television | News

Kanika Mann the popular actress is presently in advanced talks of bagging the female lead's role in Swastik Productions' new show for Colors, titled Chand Jalne Laga.

Actress Kanika Mann has been in demand!! This enchanting actress who bagged all the limelight with her portrayal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega was recently in the news for more than one show!! There were reports in the media of Kanika being in talks for the Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. Also, her name was written about as she was considered for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s new shows on Sony SAB as well as for Colors.

However, we at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that Kanika Mann is presently in talks to play the leading girl in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions’ new show for Colors titled Chand Jalne Laga. This show is slated to be a unique love tale.

There were media reports of Niyati Fatnani bagging the female lead in Chand Jalne Laga.

However, our reliable source has told us, “Niyati is not doing the show anymore. The search for the leading lady was on for a while. Now, talks are happening with Kanika Mann. There is a likelihood of Kanika bagging the lead role in the show.”

We buzzed Kanika but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

