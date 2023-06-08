ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Simran Sharma bags Atrangi show Drishti

Simran Sharma who has featured in TV shows Brahmarakshas, Lovepanti etc, will play the main negative role in Atrangi's upcoming show Drishti. Read here for details.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jun,2023 11:52:16
Actor Simran Sharma who has featured in TV shows Brahmarakshas, NRI Crime Haadsa etc and has worked for OTT platforms Voot, Sony LIV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player etc, has joined the cast of Atrangi’s new show Drishti. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd.

The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. The show will go on air in July. The show is slated to be commissioned for 100 episodes, as per our source. Drishti is cast by Devtosh Mukherjee. It will see Aparna Dixit and Karan Mehraa playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the forefront, writing exclusive newsbreaks about actors Prashant Singh Rajput, Prince Dua, Ajay Patel, Vihaan Thakkar playing pivotal roles in the show.

We now hear of Simran being roped in for the show for a meaty role.

As per a reliable source, “Simran will play the main negative character in Drishti.”

She was recently seen playing the parallel lead in Lovepanti for Azaad channel. She was also seen in the web series for MX Player, PNP Junction in the main role.

We buzzed Simran but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

