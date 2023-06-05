Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May - 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama. The pre-wedding festivities of Samar and Dimple started. The meet up of Anupamaa and Anuj gave some semblance to their thought processes. Anupamaa decided to take charge of her own life and concentrate on the wedding of her son. While Samar looked forward to his big day, Dimple who held an aggressive approach got brainwashed by Barkha to never give up and stand up for all the problems that get created in Shah house. Over the last week, Vanraj got to know about Kavya being pregnant. Anuj and Anupamaa nursed a heavy heart whenever they met during the festivity. Also, there was Maaya to make their wound more painful.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut over the last week, saw big drama with Abhir going through the aftermath of knowing the truth about Abhinav not being his father. He wrote a letter to the hospital asking them about their real father. Thankfully, the letter reached the hands of Abhimanyu and he was startled to see Abhir’s urge in knowing about his real father. However, he decided to remain silent. Akshara geared up for her exam, and was supported by Abhinav. On the other hand, Kairav and Muskan’s love story headed for a shocking breakup. Abhinav was not interested in the idea of Muskan marrying Kairav. However, Abhimanyu supported their love. Akshara got to know about Abhir knowing the truth about Abhinav not being his father. She was late for her exam and was not able to sit through for her exam. However, she hid this fact from Abhinav and Abhir. Abhimanyu averted the big twist of Abhinav reading the letter written by Abhir.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms was also high on drama over the last week. Rajveer wanted to explain the situation to Ketan and convince him to get married to Palki. However, Ketan did not listen to Rajveer. Rajveer got happy on seeing Shaurya celebrate this success. Rajveer told Shaurya that he crossed the line with his act on that day. Rajveer swore to punish Shaurya for it. Later, Rajveer worked hard and proved Palki’s innocence before Ketan. Ketan apologized to Palki and wanted to marry her. However, Palki refused to marry Ketan. Palki got to know through Rajveer that Shaurya was responsible for the kidnapping. All of this led to the moment where Palki realized that she was in love with Rajveer. Rajveer later was furious and was seen going towards Luthra Mansion to teach Shaurya a lesson. Palki went looking for Rajveer. On the other hand, Preeta too was worried for Rajveer and wanted to shield him.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Taarak getting half a day’s leave from his firm. Pyaarelal decided to meet both Kalpana and Sapna on the same day. When Pyaarelal met Sapna, he felt really happy and hoped for the best. Sapna and Pyaarelal spent quality time talking to each other so that they know more about each other. Sapna’s father too wanted to ask Pyaarelal some questions. Pyaarelal and Sapna felt a connect. Pyaarelal wanted to marry Sapna but also felt the need to meet Kalpana before taking his decision. Kalpana and Pyaarelal too met in private and it was a good meet-up. The problem crept up when both Sapna and Kalpana agreed to marry Pyaarelal.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week big drama that revolved around Nehmat’s pregnancy. Ekam tried his best to get to the truth regarding Nehmat. Sartaj on the other hand decided to keep the truth about Nehmat being pregnant as a secret. Harleen saw Ekam and Nehmat’s picture in her mangalsutra and was about to leave her house. However, Sartaj tried to stop Harleen. Ekam made a declaration that Nehmat will inaugurate the school. Meanwhile, Rupi planned to get Nehmat married to Sartaj. But there was a surprise in store as Nehmat herself agreed to marry Sartaj. But this led to Ekam going wild. In his anger, he kidnapped Nehmat so that the marriage could not happen.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw big drama over the last week with Angad successfully getting Garry and Seerat married. However, a few in the Brar family felt that this could mean a lot of problems for Angad. Sahiba came to terms with the wedding and welcomed her sister into the Brar family. Soon, Seerat got to know that nothing prevailed as husband and wife between Angad and Sahiba. On the other hand, Garry was up to his flirtatious attitude again, and asked Seerat to give him some time and space to realize that he is married to her. Sahiba wanted to continue with her artwork. But this became a bone of contention as the Brar family was against this. But Sahiba wanted to earn her own living and maintain an independent stand in life.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.