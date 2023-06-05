ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi to end on 7 July

Sony Entertainment Television's long-running and popular show Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi will end on 7 July. This news is the most unexpected, considering that the show was doing well for many years.

05 Jun,2023 19:25:20
Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi, Sony Entertainment Television’s one of the most popular and long-running shows will end soon!! Yes, this news comes as a shocker as this mythological historical drama show has gone on and on, completing one milestone after another. Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi was launched in the year 2017 and has had a great run. It is a show that has completed nearly 1400 episodes. The show is produced by Dashami Creations. It stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole, Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles. The show traced the journey of Sai Baba of Shirdi, a fakir who after witnessing the injustices due to religious and caste discrimination, faces several trials and tribulations on his journey to bring peace and love to the society.

Initially, the actor Abeer Soofi playing the role of Sai Baba. However, Tushar Dalvi took over and the show was going strong with respect to ratings.

The news now that IWMBuzz.com has exclusively gotten to know is that Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi will end on 7 July.

As per a reliable source, “This decision was hard to make. The show was one of the bright spots in the fiction calendar of Sony TV. However, every good thing needs to end. And so does Mere Sai.”

We buzzed the actors of the show to know more, but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Will you miss this long-running show on Sony Entertainment Television? Drop in your comments here.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

