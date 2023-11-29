Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair bags Swastik Productions’ Shrimad Ramayan for Sony TV

Actress Vaidehi Nair who plays the role of Rohini in Swastik Productions’ successful show on Colors, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, will soon join the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s new show for Sony Entertainment Television, titled Shrimad Ramayan.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another masterpiece mythological presentation coming from Swastik Productions. The production house is popular for working out mythological ventures and is known for its past TV projects, Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, RadhaKrishn etc.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house’s cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan.

We now hear of Vaidehi being roped in to play a vital role.

As per reliable sources, “Vaidehi will play the role of Urmila in Shrimad Ramayan.”

