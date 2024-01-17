Exclusive: Vipul Tyagi bags Colors TV’s next Mangal Lakshmi

TV actor Vipul Tyagi, who was seen in TV shows Sab Satrangi and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, is set to entertain in a new project. As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in upcoming show Mangal Lakshmi on Colors TV produced by Suzana Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment.

We earlier exclusively reported about Deepika Singh and Sanika Gaikwad playing the lead. Along with Deepika, we also reported about Naman Shaw and Shubham Dipta being signed for the show.

The story of the show is based on two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi. While Deepika plays the role of Mangal, Sanika plays the character of Lakshmi.

We reached out to Vipul, producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We at IWMBuzz.com also hear that Mangal Lakshmi is the Hindi remake of a popular Colors Kannada show, which has been ruling the South markets and bagging immense praise and appreciation.

