Exclusive: Do Chutki Sindoor fame Shubham Dipta joins Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw as the lead of Colors’ next, Mangal Lakshmi

Young actor Shubham Dipta who played the lead role of Vinayak Pande opposite Radhika Muthukumar in Nazara’s show Do Chutki Sindoor, has bagged his next meaty role. Yes, he has been brought on board the upcoming Colors show Mangal Lakshmi, which is produced by Suzana Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Do Chutki Sindoor is shutting shop, and Shubham has bagged his next immediately, is what we hear.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report exclusively about popular actors Deepika Singh of Diya aur Baati Hum fame and Naman Shaw of Kasamh Se fame making their big comebacks to television as the leads of this show.

Well, we now hear of Shubham Dipta playing the positive lead in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Shubham will play the male lead in the show, while Naman will be the anti-hero in the show.”

We at IWMBuzz.com also hear that Mangal Lakshmi is the Hindi remake of a popular Colors Kannada show, which has been ruling the South markets and bagging immense praise and appreciation.

