Actor Yajuvendra Singh who is presently seen playing the wily role of Gulati in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, has bagged a meaty role in Colors’ next. He has joined the cast of Producer Saurabh Tewari’s banner Parin Multimedia in their new show titled Megha Barsenge.

Yes, this is the title for Colors’ next to be produced by Saurabh Tewari. As we know, Neil Bhatt, Kinshuk Mahajan and Neha Rana will play the leads in the show. It is said to be a socio-romantic plot.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting exclusive newsbreaks related to the cast of the show. We wrote about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt returning to TV fiction as the lead of this show. We also wrote about Junooniyatt fame Neha Rana playing the female lead opposite Neil Bhatt. We also wrote about Kinshuk Mahajan being the other male lead on the show. It was an IWMBuzz.com newsbreak about Akshay Anand and Deepshikha Nagpal playing vital roles in the show. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

We now hear of Yajuvendra Singh playing a vital character.

As per a reliable source, “Yajuvendra will play father to Kinshuk Mahajan’s character in the show.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

