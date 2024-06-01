Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal to play the main antagonist in Colors’ next

Versatile actress Deepshikha Nagpal who was recently seen on TV in projects Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2, has bagged her next plump role on TV. She will play the main antagonist in Colors’ next. She will be part of the cast of Saurabh Tewari’s new show, which is yet untitled. The show has Neil Bhatt, Kinshuk Mahajan and Neha Rana in the lead roles in the show produced by Parin Multimedia. It will be a socio-love story plot.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting exclusive newsbreaks related to the cast of the show. We wrote about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt returning to TV fiction as the lead of this show. We also wrote about Junooniyatt fame Neha Rana playing the female lead opposite Neil Bhatt. We also wrote about Kinshuk Mahajan being the other male lead on the show. It was an IWMBuzz.com newsbreak about Akshay Anand playing a vital role in the show. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

We now hear of Deepshikha Nagpal playing the main antagonist in the show. Deepshikha is known for her baddie acts and this will be yet another engrossing role that she will give life to.

