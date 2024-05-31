Exclusive: Kinshuk Mahajan joins Neil Bhatt as the lead of Colors’ next

Popular actor Kinshuk Mahajan who enthralled audiences in the role of Gautam Pandya in Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store, will soon be back in action!! He has been locked to play one of the lead roles in Colors’ next. Yes, he will join the cast of Producer Saurabh Tewari’s new show for Colors. The yet-untitled show will have Neil Bhatt and Neha Rana playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting exclusive newsbreaks related to the cast of the show. We wrote about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt returning to TV fiction as the lead of this show. We also wrote about Junooniyatt fame Neha Rana playing the female lead opposite Neil Bhatt. It was an IWMBuzz.com newsbreak about Akshay Anand playing a vital role in the show. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Neil Bhatt to play the lead in Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors?

Exclusive: Junooniyatt fame Neha Rana to play lead opposite Neil Bhatt in Colors’ next

We now hear of Kinshuk Mahajan being roped in to play the other male lead on the show. It will be interesting to see Neil Bhatt, Kinshuk Mahajan and Neha Rana in action as leads of the show.

Our reliable source states, “This will be a role that Kinshuk has not attempted in his career before.”

We buzzed Kinshuk but did not get through to him.

Kinshuk who had a dream debut with Rajan Shahi’s Sapna Babul Ka.. Bidaai, is known for his roles in Afsar Bitiya, Naagin 2, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Bhootu, Pandya Store.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.