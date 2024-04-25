Exclusive: Neil Bhatt to play the lead in Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors?

Popular actor Neil Bhatt who is even today idolized for his role as Virat Chavan in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, seems to be bagging offers to get back on TV. Neil was in the news, as he was initially offered the lead role in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s upcoming show for Colors. And now, we hear that he is in advanced talks to play the lead in Saurabh Tewari’s banner Parin Multimedia’s upcoming show on Colors.

Yes, you heard it right!! Parin Multimedia is coming up with two shows, for which work has started. The production house’s show for Sony TV, will have Aashiqana and Aankh Micholi fame Khushi Dubey playing the female lead.

Now, we hear of Neil Bhatt being in advanced talks, for the Colors show produced by Saurabh Tewari.

As per a reliable source, “The show will be a love story with a social angle to it.”

Neil Bhatt was recently seen in the reality shows Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.

We buzzed Neil Bhatt but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Colors is presently working on many new fiction launches. The channel has Krishna Mohini launching soon, starring Debattama Saha, Fahmaan Khan and Ketaki Kulkarni. Suhaagan Chudail, the supernatural show will see Nia Sharma playing the titular role of the chudail. Colors also has Khubsurrat to launch, starring Farman Haider, Yesha Harsora and Twinkle Arora. The channel also has an untitled show which has Namish Taneja playing the lead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.