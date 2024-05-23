Exclusive: Junooniyatt fame Neha Rana to play lead opposite Neil Bhatt in Colors’ next

Neil Bhatt who has hogged all the limelight after his charismatic display as the male lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is soon to make a comeback to TV with Colors’ next!! It was an exclusive newsbreak from us at IWMBuzz.com, about Neil Bhatt’s return to TV. He will play the male lead in Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia’s new show for Colors. The show will be a socio-love story. We now hear of Neha Rana being locked to play the lead girl opposite Neil Bhatt.

Exclusive: Neil Bhatt to play the lead in Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors?

Neha Rana who debuted with Ishk Par Zor Nahin was later appreciated for her negative performance in Banni Chow Home Delivery. This was followed by the lead role in Junooniyatt, opposite Ankit Gupta.

As per a reliable source, “There was a huge search for the female lead for the Colors show, and the search has ended with Neha Rana being roped in for the prized role.”

As for Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, they are making a new show for Sony TV titled Jubilee Talkies. It has Khushi Dubey and Abhishek Bajaj playing leads.

As for Colors, they have many new shows lined up. The channel has recently launched Krishna Mohini, starring Debattama Saha, Fahmaan Khan and Ketaki Kulkarni. Suhaagan Chudail, the supernatural show will see Nia Sharma playing the titular role of the chudail. Colors also has Khubsurrat to launch, starring Farman Haider, Yesha Harsora and Twinkle Arora. The channel also has Mishri which has Namish Taneja, Shruti Bhist and Megha Chakraborty playing the leads.

