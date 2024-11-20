Exclusve: Jitendra Nokewal to enter Sun Neo’s Saajha Sindoor

Sun Neo’s show Saajha Sindoor produced by Bhairavi Raichura and Nandita Mehra’s 24 Frames has followed the tale of Phooli who faced the societal issue of being an unmarried widow. The show will soon see the new Dhara entering the story plot to provide a new twist. Gagan (Sahil Uppal) and Phooli’s (Stuti Goyal) life will go through a new turmoil with the return of Dhara in their lives.

We at IWMBuzz.com had written exclusively about newcomer actress Alisha Bose entering the show in the role of Dhara. Earlier, actress Krutika Desai was playing the role. But now, with Krutika bagging Anupamaa on Star Plus, there will be this replacement. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

As we know, there is someone shown to be in the hospital, receiving treatment. That person will turn out to be Dhara who will come knocking into the lives of Gagan and Phooli again.

We now hear of noted actor Jitendra Nokewal entering Saajha Sindoor, in a crucial role.

As per a reliable source, “Jitendra will enter as the brother of Dhara.”

Jitendra Nokewal has been seen in TV shows Vani Rani, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain etc.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Saajha Sindoor the well-received show on Sun Neo, has Sahil Uppal, Stuti Goyal playing the leads. The show’s casting is done by Adityoa Suranna Casting Company. The show is produced by Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames.

