Exclusive: Alisha Bose replaces Krutika Desai in Sun Neo’s Saajha Sindoor

Sun Neo’s show Saajha Sindoor produced by Bhairavi Raichura and Nandita Mehra’s 24 Frames has followed the tale of Phooli who faced the societal issue of being an unmarried widow. With Gagan entering her life and coming as a saviour, life looks all the more better for the couple now. However, the family has received a warning that an unclosed chapter from the couple’s past will follow them in the present. The show will see the re-entry of Dhara in the storyline. As we know, actress Krutika Desai was playing the role of Dhara in the show. Now, the character will see a replacement with actress Alisha Bose entering.

As we know, there is someone shown to be in the hospital, receiving treatment. That person will turn out to be Dhara who will come knocking into the lives of Gagan and Phooli again.

As we know, actress Krutika Desai has bagged the show on Star Plus, Anupamaa. Hence there is a replacement for the character now, and it will be newcomer Alisha Bose playing the character.

It will be interesting to see how Dhara’s re-entry will change the happy lives of Gagan and Phooli.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Saajha Sindoor the well-received show on Sun Neo, has Sahil Uppal, Stuti Goyal playing the leads. The show’s casting is done by Adityoa Suranna Casting Company. The show is produced by Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames.

