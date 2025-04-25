Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Producer Rajesh Ram Singh Opens Up On Why Modern TV Shows End Within Months

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s one of the producers, Rajesh Ram Singh, in a recent interview, revealed the reason why TV shows nowadays are ending sooner than expected amidst the declining TRP ratings of his show. Recently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin introduced a new cast – Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh, and Sanam Johar to bring something new to the audience. However, Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj’s exit left fans upset while many welcomed the new trio, but the declining TRP ratings have now brought the show on the edge where makers are planning for major changes to increase viewership, as per the reports.

Talking about why shows go off air within a few months of release, Rajesh revealed that it’s a business strategy, as he guesses losses have increased now compared to earlier. He highlights that now advertisers have several platforms for advertising apart from TV, like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc., and there are different types of influencers who will charge from ten thousand to ten lakhs.

Further, Rajesh reveals that the earlier advertising budget used to be 2 to 3 crores, and now it has dropped to 20 to 25 lakh. He clarifies that the channel spends money on promoting, promos, etc., and all these things consume money, but there are no advertisers on TV.

He concluded that the channel might be facing losses due to less revenue from advertising and highlighted that the channel does not wish to end any show, but if it doesn’t work out, they have to because even in small things like 30-second promos, you have to spend an amount.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is creating a buzz with new cast Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh, and Sanam Johar replacement rumors as the show is witnessing declining TRP.