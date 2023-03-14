Krishna Mukherjee is one of the finest and most admired actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. She’s done good quality work in the Hindi TV industry and well, we are supremely proud of her for all the good reasons. Right now, we have a wonderful and super amazing piece of update is coming indeed for all fans and admirers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee. The actress reportedly tied the knot with Chirag Batliwala in Goa on March 13, 2023. The couple took vows amidst the beautiful backdrop of the setting sun in the presence of close family and friends. The couple was dressed up in red and white outfits and since Krishna is of Bengal origin, she wore a mukut whereas her husband Chirag wore a topor. For the unversed, Krishna wore a beautiful lehenga and red blouse along with a white skirt. The groom complimented her by wearing a nice white sherwani and red dupatta. Both of them absolutely looked gorgeous and divine together in their beautiful wedding attire.

