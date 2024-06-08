[Video] Shraddha Arya and Krishna Mukherjee Follow ‘Jind Kadh Ke’ Trend With Energetic Dance Moves

Shraddha Arya and Krishna Mukherjee are talented actresses in the television industry. Their acting skill and social media games are always on point. The two beloved television stars have recently captivated their fans by participating in the viral ‘Jind Kadh Ke’ dance trend. Their energetic performance of the catchy Punjabi song has garnered significant attention on Instagram posts. Take a look at their videos below-

Shraddha Arya And Krishna Mukherjee’s Punjabi Song Trend Video Appearance-

Shraddha Arya

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress appeared in a stunning black saree with a sequin embellished border and a dropped-end piece. She paired her look with a designer V-neckline and sleeves blouse, which gives an appealing appearance to the traditional look. She rounded off her look with middle-parted wavy open tresses, minimal makeup, and accessories with a silver pearl necklace, ear studs, and a gold kada. The actress displayed her impeccable dance skills with a series of graceful and energetic moves that perfectly matched the upbeat tempo of the Punjabi track.

Krishna Mukherjee

The actress appeared in a stunning traditional avatar in mustard yellow, with a small border embellished saree with a dropped end piece. She paired her saree with a contrasting pink sleeveless blouse. She finished her look with middle-parted wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with matte lips and accessories. Her look was completed with pink and gold jhumkas and a black bindi. Krishna Mukherjee’s dance was filled with dynamic and lively movements that perfectly captured the energetic essence of the Punjabi track.

Shraddha Arya and Krishna Mukherjee’s participation in the ‘Jind Kadh Ke’ trend is a delightful treat for their fans. They combine style, energy, and fun in a way they can.