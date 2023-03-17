Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the cutest and most adorable couples that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been quite many years now that Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been slaying the entertainment quotient together like never before and well, we are all certainly proud of everything that they have achieved individually as well as a couple. The two of them started off in the industry as good friends and as and how they got to know each other, they became stunners and sensations, much to the happiness and delight of the audience for real. Both of them are head over heels in love with each other today and well, that’s quite a reason for them to celebrate and be happy.

Both Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are quite vocal and expressive when it comes to showing their mutual love and affection to the outer world in real life. Be it in the photos that they share on social media from their end or the photos where they get snapped in a candid fashion, we love them both everywhere. Well, talking about casual and fun candid snaps, right now, we have some adorable photos of the duo to show you from actress Krishna Mukherjee’s sangeet ceremony. Well, do you all want to check them out and fall in love for real? See below folks –

On the work front, both Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are expected to have good work going forward in 2023 and we are super excited to see all of it. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com