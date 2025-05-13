Himanshoo Malhotra Shares His Experience Working With Suneil Shetty And Sooraj Pancholi

Actor Himanshoo Malhotra, who was once one of the most popular stars on TV, recently made headlines as he is all set to come back with the grand release of Kesari Veer. This time, the actor shared screen space with big stars like Suneil Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi and others and sharing his experience about the same he opened up in an exclusive interview.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, Himanshoo shared interesting details about his upcoming film, personal life, work and more. However, when asked the actor about his experience working with the big stars in his upcoming film, Himanshoo said, “Sabke sath acha raha.”

Himanshoo revealed that he has no scenes with Suneil Shetty because he is playing the protagonist and Himanshoo is in the antagonist clan. Not just that, he highlighted that he couldn’t meet him, because whenever Himanshoo used to shoot, Suniel Shetty used not to be on the sets due to his other projects.

But revealing about his scenes with Sooraj Pancholi, the actor said that it was a beautiful experience for him and they shot the action thriller scenes beautifully for almost six days at night.

Lastly, Himanshoo shared his experience with Vivek Oberoi. He highlighted that he and Vivek used to be in their own zones as their characters were complex, but behind the scenes they are like brothers.

Himanshoo portrays the character of Rasool, the younger brother of Zafar Khan, who is played by Vivek Oberoi in the upcoming film Kesari Veer, which will release on 23 May 2025.

Check out the full interview below!