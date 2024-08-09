Hiya Mukherjee’s ‘Geeta LLB’ Tops TRP Charts-Hindi Remake ‘Advocate Anjali Awasthi’ Premieres Tonight

Hiya Mukherjee, the lead actress of the popular Bengali series Geeta LLB, is on cloud nine as her show has topped the TRP charts in Bengal, leaving behind other popular shows like Pulki. The show’s success has now crossed state boundaries and reached Mumbai, with its Hindi remake Advocate Anjali Awasthi premiering on StarPlus tonight.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times Bangla, Hiya shared her excitement and gratitude towards the audience for their love and support. Despite being unwell with a fever and cough, Hiya’s enthusiasm and dedication to her craft shone through as she spoke about her show’s success.

Hiya attributed the show’s success to the creator, Snehashis Chakraborty, and expressed her suspense and eagerness to know the next storyline. She also wished the ‘Advocate Anjali Awasthi team all the best and expressed her admiration for the promo.

The show’s success has brought a new feather to Hiya’s crown, and she is thrilled to be a part of this journey. With ‘Geeta LLB’ topping the TRP charts and its Hindi remake premiering tonight, Hiya’s talent and hard work have paid off, and she is surely one of the most promising actresses in the Bengali television industry.

The new promo of ‘Geeta LLB’ shows Geeta taking on the responsibility of saving her in-laws’ honor, and Hiya’s performance will surely be a treat to watch. With her dedication and passion for her craft, Hiya is sure to take her show to new heights and win the hearts of audiences across the country.