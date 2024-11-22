Inside Photos From Kinshuk Vaidya & Diksha Nagpal’s Wedding Ceremony: Friends Share Special Images

Actor Kinshuk Vaidya is set to tie the knot with Diksha Nagpal in a ceremony attended by friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry. The wedding, which took place today, saw several of Kinshuk’s industry friends sharing glimpses of the celebrations on social media.

Actress Hiba Nawab was among the first to share a picture, calling Kinshuk “Dulhe Raja.” In the image, Kinshuk was dressed in traditional wedding attire, including a white sherwani, red dupatta, red dhoti, and a matching sehra, while flashing a big smile. Hiba herself looked festive in a glittery blue outfit.

Actor Kanan Malhotra also posted moments from the event, including one where Kinshuk was seen riding a ghodi, enjoying the traditional baraat festivities. Another image shared by Kanan featured Kinshuk with him and Malhar Pandya. In this snapshot, Kinshuk sported a red kurta and red salwar, appearing relaxed during what seemed to be a pre-wedding or informal ritual.

And before that, a few other friends shared images from the Haldi ceremony as well-

The event appeared to be a lively affair, with close friends and family coming together to celebrate the couple. While Kinshuk has not shared many personal details about his relationship with Diksha in public, the wedding has brought attention to their union and the joy surrounding the occasion.1

Kinshuk, known for his role in the television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom as a child actor and Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka as an adult has remained a beloved figure in the industry. His wedding has sparked congratulatory messages and warm wishes from fans and colleagues alike, marking a new chapter in his life.