Reports: Richa Rathore, Kinshuk Vaidya, Suhasi Dhami and Sumeet Sachdev in Dangal’s new show of Sobo Films, Ae Dil Jee Le Zara

Sobo Films which had its show on Star Plus, Maati Se Bandhi Dor taken off air recently, is soon coming up with a new show for Dangal titled, Ae Dil Jee Le Zara. As we know, the channel is also all set to launch its love tale titled Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi produced by S3 Info Media. The show has Sorab Bedi and Sanchita Ugale playing the leads.

Now, the channel has started work on the new show of Sobo Films, Ae Dil Jee Le Zara, and going by its title, we assume that this will also be an engaging love tale.

Reports in media suggest that actress Richa Rathore who was last seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua in the role of Gazal, will play the female lead in the show. The reports also state that Kinshuk Vaidya, who is known for shows Karn Sangini, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa etc, will play the male lead.

Suhasi Dhami will make a comeback to TV with this show. She is even today popular for her lead act in the show Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. Actor Sumeet Sachdev who is known for his role of Gomzi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is also part of the show.

Are you all ready for the new show on Dangal?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.