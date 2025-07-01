Jhanak Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Jhanak mistakes Aniruddh for a thief; ties him up

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Riya Sharma) adjusting to her new lifestyle of being the maid in Rishi’s (Arjit Taneja) house. With time, Rishi’s family got used to Jhanak’s presence and were happy with her being with them. However, Jhanak’s histrionics and speech at times made them feel weird. We saw the family instructing Jhanak to be safe when they were going out. They told her not to entertain anyone to enter the house in their absence.

The upcoming drama will see Jhanak’s naive act when she will assume Aniruddh (Sumeet Sachdev) to be a thief and will fight with him. When he will forcibly enter the house to meet Rishi’s family, Jhanak will feel that he needs to be stopped. She will tie him up to the sofa and will also close his mouth with a towel. At the same time, Jhanak will fall unconscious owing to an overdose of a pill. Rishi and his family will come back home and will be shocked to see Aditi’s father being tied up. They will rescue him and will also make Jhanak conscious. Rishi will get furious at Jhanak for her foolish act. He will ask her to get back to her village the very minute.

Will Jhanak go out of the house?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters. The show later took a leap post which actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entered the show as the new leads.