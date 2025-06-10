Sonali Naik And Richa Rathore To Add More Drama With Their Entry In Jhanak Post Leap

The Star Plus show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, is taking away all the limelight with its major developments every day. The show is all set for its first-ever generation leap, paving the way for new actors to join the cast. The show will take a 20-year leap, after which the current leads, Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, will say goodbye, and Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora will join in as the new leads. In addition, two more names have been in the headlines for entering the show after the leaps – Sonali Naik and Richa Rathore.

According to the media reports, actress Sonali Naik is all set to enter the show. However, there have been no updates about the same or any details about her character. However, she is a talented star, and it is always a pleasure to see her on-screen.

Sonali has been part of popular TV shows, with the most recent one being Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jaazbaat Hai. She has also appeared in shows and films such as Bindhast, Hum Chaar, I Don’t Watch TV, Gathbandhan, Yaha Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and others.

Additionally, actress Richa Rathore is also likely to join the show Jhanak after the leap. Regarding her character in the show, no updates are available yet.

Richa is a budding actress. She is currently featured in the show “Aye Dil Jeele Zara” on Dangal TV, which is also set to go off-air soon. Additionally, she has appeared in shows such as Rabb Se Hai Dua and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.

Undoubtedly, Sonali Naik and Richa Rathore’s entries will add more drama to the show, and why not? both the actresses are talented and have won hearts with their performances.