Sumedh Mudgalkar is one of the most talented and loved young actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that the actor has been a part of the Hindi TV and entertainment industry and well, we are well and truly happy and proud of everything that he has to offer from his end. He’s a loyalist when it comes to showing love and affection to his fans and no wonder, his loyal admirers too can’t stop ever showering him with appreciation. His social media game is lit and well, when it comes to showing love and support to his friends, he does that wonderfully always. Well, this time, it was turn for Sumedh Mudgalkar to show some love to his dear friend Kinshuk Vaidya. In his new social media post, he wrote,

So proud of my brother @kinshukvaidya54 on accomplishing his dream. Shooting one day, travelling to Alibaugh, getting work done till late in the night, again reaching on set in Mumbai the next morning for shoots. That’s how he worked for it. That’s how he achieved it.

So happy to visit @thevaarsa , amazing food, sweet hospitality, and some motherly love from aunty made my short Holi vacation beautiful!

Whenever you visit alibaugh, please consider this place for your stay. Its calm, its beautiful, its The Vaarsa!

